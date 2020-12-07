Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.08. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

