JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,263,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after buying an additional 2,882,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,400,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,423,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after buying an additional 1,586,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

