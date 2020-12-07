JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.45% of Holly Energy Partners worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

