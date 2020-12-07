JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) by 15,147.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.61% of Futu worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Futu by 208.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $9,104,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $6,905,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39).

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

