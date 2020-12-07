JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Credit Suisse Group worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.