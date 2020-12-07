JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Air Lease worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.