JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,076 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,903,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,988 shares of company stock worth $784,987. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

