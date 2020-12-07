JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.86% of Kelly Services worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kelly Services by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.93 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

