JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 31,110 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Pentair worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 93.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 12.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 37.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of PNR opened at $51.18 on Monday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

