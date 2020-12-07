JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,978,345 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Cenovus Energy worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $38,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $25,551,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $13,097,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,688,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

