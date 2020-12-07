JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,993,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 959,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after purchasing an additional 596,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

