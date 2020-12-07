JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.45% of Holly Energy Partners worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

HEP stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

