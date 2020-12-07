JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $187,090,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 571,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

