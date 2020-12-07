JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $63.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

