JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

