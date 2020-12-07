JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.47 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 688,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.01% of South Jersey Industries worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 276.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 47.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 457,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE SJI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

