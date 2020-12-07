JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.30 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.18% of Rent-A-Center worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

