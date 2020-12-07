JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.30 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.18% of Rent-A-Center worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after buying an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

