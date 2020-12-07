JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Air Lease by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

AL opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

