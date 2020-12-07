JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 1,244,660 Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.50% of Vasta Platform as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at $25,899,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,481,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,589,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $8,109,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $3,086,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

