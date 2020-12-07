JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 761,025 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) by 15,147.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Futu worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $406,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39).

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

