JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.86% of Kelly Services worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 401,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after acquiring an additional 123,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.93 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

