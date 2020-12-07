JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.90% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $22,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 407,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 87,853 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,073,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

