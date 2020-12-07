JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 550,201 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Credit Suisse Group worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $958,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE CS opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

