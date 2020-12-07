JMP Securities Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $60.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $44.89 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.