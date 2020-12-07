JMP Securities Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $276.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $261.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.21.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $243.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

