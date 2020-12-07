Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,973 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 415,341 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 590.9% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 96,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 82,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 514,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 388,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.56 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $54.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

