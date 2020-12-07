iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

PFF stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

