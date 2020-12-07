iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,128,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,056,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 223,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.22 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

