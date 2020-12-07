iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total value of $1,155,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,504 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

