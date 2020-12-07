Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

