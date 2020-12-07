Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $35,710,578.51 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.
- On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.
WMT stock opened at $148.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.