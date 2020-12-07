Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $35,710,578.51 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.

On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.

WMT stock opened at $148.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

