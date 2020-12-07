Insider Selling: Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Insider Sells £1,069,192.30 in Stock

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).
Shares of VCP opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £708.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.97. Victoria plc has a twelve month low of GBX 136.16 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24.
Victoria plc (VCP.L) Company Profile
