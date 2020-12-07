Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Sells $8,512,500.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SKX stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

