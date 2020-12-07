Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,115,784.18 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 62,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $4,115,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $66.19 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 56,487 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

