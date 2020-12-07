Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $3,398,500.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GKOS opened at $70.23 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

