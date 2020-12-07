Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Sells $3,089,414.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ECL opened at $225.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $203.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

