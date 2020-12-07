Insider Selling: Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Sells $15,735,500.00 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Discovery by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.