Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CAO Sells $5,290,514.83 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DE stock opened at $253.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.72.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

