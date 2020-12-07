Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $478,400,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA opened at $243.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average is $172.34. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $252.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

