Insider Selling: BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Insider Sells $2,500,268.55 in Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BMCH stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.84.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BMCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 333.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,523,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

