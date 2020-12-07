Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. AJO LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 11.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 132,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Innoviva by 65.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

