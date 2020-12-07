Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPHA. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.53. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.