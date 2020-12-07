Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

