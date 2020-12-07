Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 985,339 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $26,714,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -122.13 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

