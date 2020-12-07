Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Receives $3.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on III. ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $149.82 million, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.