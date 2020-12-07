Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Receives $3.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on III. ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
Information Services Group stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $149.82 million, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
See Also: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.