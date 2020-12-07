Independent Research Reiterates €255.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

