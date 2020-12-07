Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,102,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $18.99 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

