Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.69%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -152.96%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 202,758 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,024.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,024.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 213,591,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,534,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

