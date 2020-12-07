Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 220,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:HY opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $975.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 157,985 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.